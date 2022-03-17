Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 929,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

