Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.47 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.080 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

CLB traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

