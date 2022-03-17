Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $897.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,253 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 442,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

