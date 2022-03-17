CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 173,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,722,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $5,609,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CRVL opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19. CorVel has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

