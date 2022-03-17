Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COUP. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.82.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.40. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.