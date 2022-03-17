Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Update

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 38,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

