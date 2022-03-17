Credit Suisse Group Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $14.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $42,134,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

