Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

Brenntag stock opened at €72.70 ($79.89) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.16. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.