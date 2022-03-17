Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

Brenntag stock opened at €72.70 ($79.89) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.16. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

