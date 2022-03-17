Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,271.00

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Credits has a market cap of $7.11 million and $77,271.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.