Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

CCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

