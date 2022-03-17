Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.74. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

