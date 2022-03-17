CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,473. CRH has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CRH by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

