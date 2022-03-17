CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.
Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,473. CRH has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
