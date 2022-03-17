Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,441,936 shares of company stock worth $23,967,403.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 668,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

