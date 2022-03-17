Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

