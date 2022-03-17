Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $225,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Barnes Group (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.