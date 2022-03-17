Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 271.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,504 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,883 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $14.81 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.