Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,480 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.