Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 106,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE AIN opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.