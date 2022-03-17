Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CRWS stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 59,962 shares of company stock worth $414,450 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

