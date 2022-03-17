CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 164.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $728,802.02 and approximately $331.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00198136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00378269 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

