Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 2.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,031 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.82.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $205.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.94. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $274.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

