CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $18.25

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.79. CureVac shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 4,572 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVAC. JMP Securities began coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after buying an additional 692,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 306,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 220,107 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.