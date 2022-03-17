CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. 5,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

