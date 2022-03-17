CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,061. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

