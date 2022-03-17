Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CYCN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

