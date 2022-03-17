Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires $4,225,466.05 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,225,466.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,492 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

CTKB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.