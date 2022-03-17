Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DNPLY stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.54.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (Get Rating)
