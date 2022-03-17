Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DNPLY stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

