Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.36

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.