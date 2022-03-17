Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.42

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 20510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

