Daniel D. Springer Purchases 66,882 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $87.26. 6,852,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,136. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
