Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.
Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
