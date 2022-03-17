Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0996 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

