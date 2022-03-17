Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

DAR opened at $73.90 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

