Deanna T. Brady Purchases 5,993 Shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Real Good Food Company Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.
RGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.
Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.
Read More
