DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DecentBet has a market cap of $436,559.21 and $128.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

