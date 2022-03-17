Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €123.83 ($136.07).

DHER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €3.75 ($4.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €41.80 ($45.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €37.33 ($41.02) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

