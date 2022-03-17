Deri Protocol Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $599,825.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.93 or 0.06792130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,095.93 or 1.00228458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

