Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.16 ($26.54).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €19.33 ($21.24) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.05.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.