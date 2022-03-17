Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €18.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARZGY. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

