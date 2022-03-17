Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 95

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

