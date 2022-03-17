Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.
DEVO opened at GBX 173 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.89).
About Devolver Digital (Get Rating)
