Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

DEVO opened at GBX 173 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.89).

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

