Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $190.85 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.