Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.12.
DEO stock opened at $190.85 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
