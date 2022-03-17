Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.80

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004405 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $12,075.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001455 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,671,307 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

