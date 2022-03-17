DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,348,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 27,643,695 shares.The stock last traded at 1.90 and had previously closed at 1.76.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.42.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.