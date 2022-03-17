Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

