Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

DLR traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $138.13. 24,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,815. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

