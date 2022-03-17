Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) Insider Sells £35,000 in Stock

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,513.65).

LON:DBOX opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Digitalbox plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23).

About Digitalbox (Get Rating)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

