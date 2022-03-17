Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) Insider Sells £35,000 in Stock

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,513.65).
LON:DBOX opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Digitalbox plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23).
