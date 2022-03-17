Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by 45.9% over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Shares of DIN opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.99.
Several research firms have commented on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
