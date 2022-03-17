Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by 45.9% over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.