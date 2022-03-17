Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.38. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 40,329 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

