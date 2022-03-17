Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.38. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 40,329 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
