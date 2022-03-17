Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 281,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 2,386,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72. Diversey has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

